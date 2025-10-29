Begin typing your search...

    DT Next Campus: Applications open for the Mahindra EmpowerHer scholarship program

    Girl students currently in Classes 9–12 or undergraduate and postgraduate courses in general disciplines are eligible.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 Oct 2025 9:25 AM IST
    Representative Image (DT Next)

    CHENNAI: The Mahindra EmpowerHer Scholarship Programme 2025–26 is an initiative of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, created to support meritorious students from Classes 9 to 12, as well as undergraduate or postgraduate courses in general disciplines with a fixed scholarship of Rs 5,500.

    Girl students currently in Classes 9–12 or undergraduate and postgraduate courses in general disciplines are eligible. Students across India, with a preference for marginalised communities (PwD/SC/ST/OBC) are eligible. Children of Mahindra & Mahindra or Buddy4Study employees are ineligible.

    Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will get a fixed scholarship award of Rs 5,500

    Last Date to Apply: November 15

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/MNM2

    DTNEXT Bureau

