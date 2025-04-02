DT Next Campus: Applications open for the Glasgow MBA Scholarship

CHENNAI: The Glasgow MBA Scholarship 2025 is offered by the University of Glasgow to students applying for MBA courses. It aims to help students pursue their studies and promote diversity, equality, and inclusion.

Eligibility: Applicants must be citizens of specified countries including India. They must have secured an unconditional offer for the September 2025 MBA programme intake or a conditional offer contingent only upon their IELTS score. Applicants must have gone through an MBA interview successfully and demonstrate either a strong academic record (1st Class Honours) or a distinguished record of professional achievement.

Prizes & Rewards: A one-time scholarship of up to €18,750 (approx. Rs 17,03,381) towards tuition fees.

Last Date to Apply: July 21

Application mode: Online applications only

