DT Next Campus: Applications open for The Doon School scholarship examination; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Doon School Scholarship Examination (DSSE) is an annual entrance exam conducted by the Doon School, Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The scholarship exam is open to male students entering Class 7 or 8, whose families may find it difficult to pay the school fees.

Eligibility: This is open to Indian male students. Applicants must be between 11 to 13 years old as of September 302025. Students must be promoted to Class 7 or 8 in the upcoming academic year.

Prizes & Rewards: An opportunity to pursue studies at the Doon School with financial assistance in the form of scholarship.

Last Date to Apply: April 15

Application mode: Online and offline via email at admissions@doonschool.com

