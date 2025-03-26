Begin typing your search...

    DT Next Campus: Applications open for the Cadence scholarship programme 2025-26; here is how you can apply

    Preference will be given to STEM students, female students, and eligible specially-abled or transgender candidates.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 March 2025 8:03 AM IST
    DT Next Campus: Applications open for the Cadence scholarship programme 2025-26; here is how you can apply
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The Cadence Scholarship Programme 2025-26 provides financial assistance to Indian nationals pursuing undergraduate and professional courses in select regions (Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, or Hyderabad).

    Eligibility: Must be an Indian national residing and studying in one of the eligible regions. For undergraduate courses, applicants should have passed Class 12 with a minimum overall score of 60%. Must come from a lower-income group. Preference will be given to STEM students, female students, and eligible specially-abled or transgender candidates.

    Prizes & Rewards: Financial support for covering key educational expenses.

    Last Date to Apply: May 31, 2025

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtte/TCSP5

    Scholarshipfinancial aid
    DTNEXT Bureau

