DT Next campus: Applications open for the Cadence Programme

CHENNAI: The Cadence Scholarship Programme 2025-26 provides financial assistance to Indian nationals pursuing undergraduate and professional courses in select regions (Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, or Hyderabad).

Eligibility: Must be an Indian national residing and studying in one of the eligible regions. For undergraduate courses, applicants should have passed Class 12 with a minimum overall score of 60% (current Class 12 students may apply based on previous records). Preference will be given to STEM students, female students, and eligible specially-abled or transgender candidates.

Prizes & Rewards: Financial support for covering key educational expenses.

Last Date to Apply: April 30

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/TCSP5