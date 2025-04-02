DT Next Campus: Applications open for the Alstom India Scholarship (Phase III)

CHENNA: Alstom India offers this scholarship to assist students across India in pursuing their higher education, thereby reducing dropout rates.

Eligibility: Students studying in any year of ITI/Diploma, general graduation, or professional graduation in STEM courses for FY 2024-25 can apply. Applicants must have secured at least 60% marks in their previous academic year/semester. The annual family income of the applicants must be less than or equal to Rs 6,00,000 from all sources. The scholarship is open to students studying in locations such as Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Madhepura (Bihar), Sri City (Andhra Pradesh), or Vadodara (Gujarat) at specified colleges.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 75,000 (one-time)

Last Date to Apply: May 4, 2025

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/AISDG8