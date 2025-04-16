Begin typing your search...

    DT Next campus: Applications open for Sydney Scholars India programme; here is how you can apply

    Open to Indian citizens who are classified as international students under the definition outlined in the Higher Education Support Act 2003

    16 April 2025
    DT Next campus: Applications open for Sydney Scholars India programme; here is how you can apply
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The Sydney Scholars India Scholarship Programme 2025-26 is an opportunity offered by the University of Sydney to Indian students seeking to pursue their undergraduate or postgraduate studies in Sydney.

    Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens who are classified as international students under the definition outlined in the Higher Education Support Act 2003. Applicants must have applied to an undergraduate or postgraduate coursework programme at the University of Sydney, but their studies must not have commenced yet. They also need to have an unconditional offer letter.

    Prizes & Rewards: Up to 100% tuition fee scholarships.

    Last Date to Apply: May 25

    Application mode: Online Applications Only

