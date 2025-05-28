Begin typing your search...
Applications open for Sun Pharma Science Foundation Research Fellowships; here is how you can apply
Application is open to Indian nationals or NRI scientists working in India or abroad.
CHENNAI: It is an initiative for heads of Research Institutions, Universities, Medical, and Pharmaceutical Colleges to recognise excellence in original research work.
Eligibility: Application is open to Indian nationals or NRI scientists working in India or abroad.
Prizes & Rewards: A trophy, citation, and a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.
Last Date to Apply: June 30
Application mode: Online and offline applications
