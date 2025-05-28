Begin typing your search...

    Applications open for Sun Pharma Science Foundation Research Fellowships; here is how you can apply

    Application is open to Indian nationals or NRI scientists working in India or abroad.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 May 2025 8:35 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-05-28 03:13:46  )
    Applications open for Sun Pharma Science Foundation Research Fellowships; here is how you can apply
    Representative Image (DT Next)

    CHENNAI: It is an initiative for heads of Research Institutions, Universities, Medical, and Pharmaceutical Colleges to recognise excellence in original research work.

    Eligibility: Application is open to Indian nationals or NRI scientists working in India or abroad.

    Prizes & Rewards: A trophy, citation, and a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.

    Last Date to Apply: June 30

    Application mode: Online and offline applications

