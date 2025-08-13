Begin typing your search...

    DT Next Campus: Applications open for Schaeffler India Social Innovator Fellowship

    Applicants must be Indian residents aged 18 to 35 years as of 1st July 2025.

    DTNEXT Bureau|13 Aug 2025 7:57 AM IST
    DT Next Campus: Applications open for Schaeffler India Social Innovator Fellowship
    Representative Image (DT Next)

    CHENNAI: The Schaeffler India fellowship is for innovative individuals interested in creating sustainable social impact.

    Eligibility: Applicants must be Indian residents aged 18 to 35 years as of 1st July 2025. The fellowship is open to early-stage start-ups or NGOs with a working prototype ready for implementation.

    Prizes & Rewards: Exclusive mentorship at IIMA Ventures, IIM Ahmedabad, paired with an inspiring fellowship grant and access to extensive networking opportunities.

    Last Date to Apply: August 25

    Application mode: Online applications only

    DTNEXT Bureau

