    DT Next Campus: Applications open for SBIF Asha programme for overseas education; here is how you can apply

    Open to Indian students belonging to SC and ST categories pursuing a master’s or postgraduate course (any year) at a premier university or college outside India.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 March 2025 6:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-03-05 01:35:18  )
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The SBIF Asha Scholarship Programme for overseas education Students, one of India's largest scholarship programs, is an initiative of the SBI Foundation under its education vertical - Integrated Learning Mission (ILM). This scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low- income families across India, ensuring the continuity of their education.

    Eligibility: Open to Indian students belonging to SC and ST categories pursuing a master’s or postgraduate course (any year) at a premier university or college outside India. Their gross annual family income should be below Rs 6,00,000.

    Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 20,00,000 or 50% of course-related expenses (whichever is less)

    Last Date to Apply: March 31

    Application mode: Online applications only

    DTNEXT Bureau

