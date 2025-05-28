Applications open for Satya Programme scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust provides full tuition coverage to empower bright, deserving students.

Eligibility: Open to students pursuing 3–5-year UG/integrated master's courses in eligible courses of Commerce (BBA, BCom), Engineering (BTech, BE., BSc (Engineering), BCA, BArch), and Medical (MBBS, BDS, BPT, BSc (Nursing), BSc (Paramedics) from select colleges/universities (Institutes) located in Ludhiana district.

Must have passed Class 12 board exams from Ludhiana district with a minimum of 60% marks. Parents’ (guardian in case of orphan) annual income must not exceed Rs 5 Lakh. Preference is given to girls, athletes, PwDs, orphans, and children with single parents. Should not be a recipient of any other educational scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: 100% tuition fee coverage Reimbursement of partial or full tuition fees paid in the first year to the student’s or parent's account.

Last Date to Apply: July 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtte/SAT1