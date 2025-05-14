DT Next campus: Applications open for Samsung Solve for Tomorrow India scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Samsung Solve for Tomorrow India 2025 is offered by the strategic partnership among Samsung India, the United Nations in India, IIT Delhi, the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), and the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology.

Eligibility: Open for Indian nationals between the ages of 14 and 22 as of 30 May 2025.

Prizes & Rewards: Grants up to Rs 25,00,000 and other benefits.

Last Date to Apply: June 30

Application mode: Online applications only

