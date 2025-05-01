DT Next campus: Applications open for Sage IT India Scholarship, 2025; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: A scholarship offered by Sage IT – a privately held global organisation, to graduate and postgraduate students. Indian students between 17 and 30 can participate in an article-writing contest and win a one-time prize of Rs 50,000.

Eligibility: This is open for citizens/legal residents of India between 17 to 30 years old. Participants must be regular/part-time college students in a recognised institution in India.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 50,000 (one-time)

Last Date to Apply: May 25

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/ dtnt/SGIT2