    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Oct 2025 8:14 AM IST
    DT Next Campus: Applications open for Rupa Rahul Bajaj for Women Scholarship
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The Rupa Rahul Bajaj Scholarship for Women in Engineering, a flagship CSR initiative of Bajaj Auto Limited, empowers meritorious women in core engineering through financial support, mentorship, and industry exposure.

    Eligibility: Meritorious female students are enrolled in the select top 40 engineering colleges.

    Applicable Streams: Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics & Communication, Industrial/ Production, Automobile, Mechatronics, Instrumentation, Material Sciences, and Metallurgy. Minimum 75% score in Class 12

    Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship up to Rs 8 lakh to cover academic needs.

    Last Date to Apply: October 31 Application mode: Online applications only

    DTNEXT Bureau

