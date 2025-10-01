DT Next Campus: Applications open for Rupa Rahul Bajaj for Women Scholarship

CHENNAI: The Rupa Rahul Bajaj Scholarship for Women in Engineering, a flagship CSR initiative of Bajaj Auto Limited, empowers meritorious women in core engineering through financial support, mentorship, and industry exposure.

Eligibility: Meritorious female students are enrolled in the select top 40 engineering colleges.

Applicable Streams: Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics & Communication, Industrial/ Production, Automobile, Mechatronics, Instrumentation, Material Sciences, and Metallurgy. Minimum 75% score in Class 12

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship up to Rs 8 lakh to cover academic needs.

Last Date to Apply: October 31 Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/ BAJAJ1