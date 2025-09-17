DT Next Campus: Applications open for Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships 2025-26; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The scholarship aims to support meritorious students from all corners of the country in pursuing their UG education. This empowers them to continue their studies, become successful professionals, and realize their dreams, unlocking their potential to uplift themselves and their communities and contribute towards India’s future socio-economic development.

Eligibility: Applicants must be a resident Indian citizen and have secured a minimum 60% in Class 12. Currently enrolled in the 1st year (academic year 2025-26) in a regular full-time degree course in any stream. Household income must be less than Rs 15 Lakh (preference given to < Rs 2.5 Lakh). Aptitude Test is mandatory.

The following are not eligible: Students who are in the 2nd year or higher (have started their courses in academic year 2024-25 or before). Students pursuing degrees through online, hybrid, remote, distance or any other non-standard modes. Diploma students and students pursuing 2-year & 6-year UG courses. Students who do not attempt the mandatory aptitude test or are found cheating during the test.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 2,00,000 over the duration of the degree

Last Date to Apply: October 4

Application mode: Online applications only

Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/RFS13