    DT Next Campus: Applications open for Raman Kant Munjal Scholarship; here is how you can apply

    Students enrolled in the BBA, BFIA, B.Com. (H, E), BMS, IPM, B.A. (Economics), BBS, or any other finance-related degree courses are eligible

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|25 Jun 2025 8:31 AM IST
    DT Next Campus: Applications open for Raman Kant Munjal Scholarship; here is how you can apply
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The Scholarship is an initiative by the Raman Kant Munjal Foundation, supported by Hero FinCorp, that aims to help undergraduate students pursuing finance-related courses

    Eligibility: Students enrolled in the BBA, BFIA, B.Com. (H, E), BMS, IPM, B.A. (Economics), BBS, or any other finance-related degree courses are eligible. The annual family income of the applicants should be less than Rs 6 lakh.

    Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship from Rs 40,000 to Rs 5,50,000 per year for three years

    Last Date to Apply: July 31

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/RMKSP5

    DTNEXT Bureau

