Begin typing your search...
DT Next campus: Applications open for Raman Kant Munjal; here is how you can apply
Open for Indian nationals only.
CHENNAI: The 2025-26 scholarship is an initiative by the Raman Kant Munjal Foundation, supported by Hero FinCorp, that aims to help undergraduate students pursuing finance-related courses
Eligibility: Students enrolled in the BBA, BFIA, and B.Com. (H, E), BMS, IPM, B.A. (Economics), BBS, or any other finance-related degree courses are eligible. Open for Indian nationals only.
Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship from Rs 40,000 to Rs 5,50,000 per year for three years
Last Date to Apply: July 31
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/RMKSP5
Next Story