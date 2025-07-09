DT Next campus: Applications open for Raman Kant Munjal; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The 2025-26 scholarship is an initiative by the Raman Kant Munjal Foundation, supported by Hero FinCorp, that aims to help undergraduate students pursuing finance-related courses

Eligibility: Students enrolled in the BBA, BFIA, and B.Com. (H, E), BMS, IPM, B.A. (Economics), BBS, or any other finance-related degree courses are eligible. Open for Indian nationals only.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship from Rs 40,000 to Rs 5,50,000 per year for three years

Last Date to Apply: July 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/RMKSP5