Begin typing your search...
DT Next Campus: Applications open for NIIT University Programme; here is how you can apply
Indian students willing to pursue B.Tech, BBA, or Dual Degree Integrated MBA at NU.
CHENNAI: Applications are invited from Class 12 passed students for NIIT University’s Scholarship-cum-Admission Seat Programme for the academic year 2025-26.
Eligibility: Indian students willing to pursue B.Tech, BBA, or Dual Degree Integrated MBA at NU. Must have a valid rank in JEE-Main, BITSAT, SAT, CUET, IPMAT, or any State Engineering Entrance Examination
Prizes & Rewards: Up to 100% tuition fee waiver for the entire course duration
Last Date to Apply: June 30
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/NUSAS1
Next Story