DT Next Campus: Applications open for NIIT University Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Applications are invited from Class 12 passed students for NIIT University’s Scholarship-cum-Admission Seat Programme for the academic year 2025-26.

Eligibility: Indian students willing to pursue B.Tech, BBA, or Dual Degree Integrated MBA at NU. Must have a valid rank in JEE-Main, BITSAT, SAT, CUET, IPMAT, or any State Engineering Entrance Examination

Prizes & Rewards: Up to 100% tuition fee waiver for the entire course duration

Last Date to Apply: June 30

Application mode: Online applications only

