DT Next campus: Applications open for Muskaan Scholarship Programme 2.0; here is how you can apply
CHENNAI: Valvoline Cummins Private Limited’s (VCPL) initiative to offer financial aid and mentorship to children of commercial drivers (LMV/HMV), mechanics, and children belonging to the EWS category.
Eligibility: Students of Classes 9 to 12 with above 60% score in their previous year from the southern, eastern, and northeastern states of India are eligible. The total family income should not exceed Rs 8 lakh per annum. However, children of employees of VCPL and its partner organisations are not eligible.
Prizes & Rewards: Rs 12,000 and mentorship.
Last Date to Apply: September 30
Application mode: Online applications only
