Begin typing your search...

    DT Next campus: Applications open for Muskaan Scholarship Programme 2.0; here is how you can apply

    The total family income should not exceed Rs 8 lakh per annum. However, children of employees of VCPL and its partner organisations are not eligible.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 July 2025 9:10 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-07-02 03:41:00  )
    DT Next campus: Applications open for Muskaan Scholarship Programme 2.0; here is how you can apply
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Valvoline Cummins Private Limited’s (VCPL) initiative to offer financial aid and mentorship to children of commercial drivers (LMV/HMV), mechanics, and children belonging to the EWS category.

    Eligibility: Students of Classes 9 to 12 with above 60% score in their previous year from the southern, eastern, and northeastern states of India are eligible. The total family income should not exceed Rs 8 lakh per annum. However, children of employees of VCPL and its partner organisations are not eligible.

    Prizes & Rewards: Rs 12,000 and mentorship.

    Last Date to Apply: September 30

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/MKSP2

    Scholarshipfinancial aid
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X