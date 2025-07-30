Begin typing your search...

    DT Next Campus: Applications open for Muskaan Programme 2.0; here is how you can apply

    To be eligible, applicants must have scored above 60% in their previous class. Additionally, the total family income from all sources should not exceed Rs 8 lakh per annum.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|30 July 2025 8:40 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-07-30 03:10:48  )
    DT Next Campus: Applications open for Muskaan Programme 2.0; here is how you can apply
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: An initiative by Valvoline Cummins Private Ltd. (VCPL) to offer financial assistance and mentorship support to children of commercial drivers (LMV/HMV), mechanics and children belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category, ensuring continuity in their education.

    Eligibility: Students in Classes 9 to 12 from the southern, eastern, and northeastern states of India are eligible to apply for the scholarship. The scholarship is available to children of commercial drivers (LMV/HMV), children of mechanics, and students belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category. To be eligible, applicants must have scored above 60% in their previous class. Additionally, the total family income from all sources should not exceed Rs 8 lakh per annum.

    Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship of up to Rs 12,000 and mentorship support

    Last Date to Apply: September 30

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/MKSP2

    Economically Weaker Sectionsfinancial assistance
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X