DT Next campus: Applications open for Mohan T Advani Centennial Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Blue Star Foundation aims to support and empower underprivileged undergraduate and diploma students enrolled in Architecture and Engineering programmes

Eligibility: Applicants must have scored a minimum of 80% in Class 10 and Class 12 for first-year students, and at least 80% in Class 12 and 75% in the 1st year for second-year students. Applicants’ annual family income from all sources must be less than Rs 6 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: For engineering and architecture students: Rs 1,00,000 or 75% of the annual fees (whichever is less). For diploma students: Rs 40,000 or 90% of the annual fees (whichever is less)

Last Date to Apply: July 15

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/BSFS4