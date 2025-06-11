DT Next campus: Applications open for Mohan T Advani Centennial Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Blue Star Foundation aims to support and empower underprivileged undergraduate and diploma students enrolled in Architecture and Engineering programmes at selected private or government colleges across India through its flagship initiative, the Mohan T Advani Centennial Scholarship Programme.

Eligibility: Applicants must have scored at least 80% in Class 10 and Class 12 for first-year students, and at least 80% in Class 12 and 75% in the 1st year for second-year students. Applicants’ annual family income from all sources must be less than Rs 6 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: For engineering and architecture students: Rs 1,00,000 or 75% of the annual fees (whichever is less) For diploma students: Rs 40,000 or 90% of the annual fees (whichever is less)

Last Date to Apply: July 15

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/BSFS4