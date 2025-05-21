Begin typing your search...

    DT Next campus: Applications open for Mirae Asset Foundation Programme

    Open to students who are currently pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate courses across India.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 May 2025 8:38 AM IST
    DT Next campus: Applications open for Mirae Asset Foundation Programme
    X

    Representative Image (DT Next)

    CHENNAI: Mirae Asset Foundation invites applications from students who are currently pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate courses across India.

    Eligibility: Open to students who are currently pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate courses across India. Applicants must have scored at least 60% in the previous academic year. The annual family income of the applicants must not exceed Rs 8,00,000.

    Prizes & Rewards: Scholarships up to Rs 50,000

    Last Date to Apply: June 20

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/MAFS3

    ScholarshipScholarship Programmeeducation scholarships
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X