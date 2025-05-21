DT Next campus: Applications open for Mirae Asset Foundation Programme

CHENNAI: Mirae Asset Foundation invites applications from students who are currently pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate courses across India.

Eligibility: Open to students who are currently pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate courses across India. Applicants must have scored at least 60% in the previous academic year. The annual family income of the applicants must not exceed Rs 8,00,000.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarships up to Rs 50,000

Last Date to Apply: June 20

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/MAFS3