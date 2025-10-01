DT Next Campus: Applications open for LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship 2025-26

CHENNAI: The LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship 2025-26 is being offered by the Life Insurance Corporation of India to school students from economically weaker sections pursuing their higher studies.

Eligibility: Application is open to students who have passed Class 10 or 12 or an equivalent securing a minimum of 60% marks or an equivalent grade. Applicants must have an annual family income not exceeding Rs 4,50,000.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 40,000 per annum.

Last Date to Apply: October 6 Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/LICG1