    DT Next Campus: Applications open for LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship 2025-26

    Applicants must have an annual family income not exceeding Rs 4,50,000.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Oct 2025 9:19 AM IST
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: The LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship 2025-26 is being offered by the Life Insurance Corporation of India to school students from economically weaker sections pursuing their higher studies.

    Eligibility: Application is open to students who have passed Class 10 or 12 or an equivalent securing a minimum of 60% marks or an equivalent grade. Applicants must have an annual family income not exceeding Rs 4,50,000.

    Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 40,000 per annum.

    Last Date to Apply: October 6 Application mode: Online applications only

