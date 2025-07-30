DT Next Campus: Applications open for Legrand Empowering Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Legrand invites applications from meritorious girls, differently-abled girls, LGBTQ+ students, COVID-affected students and students with single parents or orphans pursuing B.Tech., B.E., B.Arch., or other undergraduate degrees in Finance or Science (such as B.Sc, B.Com, B.B.A., etc.) across India.

Eligibility: Applicants must have secured admission to a B.Tech., B.E., B.Arch., B.B.A., B.Com., or B.Sc. degree in India. Applicants must have passed Class 12 in the year 2024–25. Girl students must have secured a minimum of 70% or above marks in their Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. Students in the special category must have secured at least 60% marks in their Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. The applicant's annual family income from all sources must be less than or equal to Rs 5,00,000.

Prizes & Rewards: Girl students are awarded 60% course fees up to Rs 60,000 per year till the completion of the course based on academic performance. Students in the special category will be awarded 80% fees up to Rs 1,00,000 per year till the completion of the course based on academic performance.

Last Date to Apply: September 8

Application mode: Online applications only

