DT Next Campus: Applications open for Kotak Kanya scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Under the CSR Project on Education & Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation invites applications for the Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2025-26 from meritorious girl students from low-income families to empower them to pursue higher studies in professional education after Class 12.

Eligibility:

Open for meritorious girl students across India. Applicants must have scored 75% or more marks or equivalent CGPA in Class 12 board examinations.

Applicant's annual family income must be less than Rs 6,00,000.Research, in ISER, IISC(Bangalore), or other professional courses (Design, Architecture, etc.)

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 1.5 lakh per year (Renewal of the scholarship every year will be at the sole discretion of the Kotak Education Foundation)

Last Date to Apply: August 31

Application mode: Online applications only

