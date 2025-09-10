DT Next Campus: Applications open for JK Tyre Shiksha Sarthi Programme

CHENNAI: JK Tyre & Industries Limited invites applications from daughters of heavy vehicle drivers who are pursuing general or professional undergraduate or diploma courses and reside in select locations.

Eligibility: Open to female students who are HMV Drivers’ daughters and are enrolled in general or professional undergraduate or diploma courses. Applicants must have secured a minimum of 55% marks in their previous academic year. Annual family income must be less than or equal to Rs 5,00,000. Applicants must be residents of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

Prizes & Rewards: Annual fixed scholarship details: Professional undergraduate courses: Rs 25,000; General undergraduate courses: Rs 15,000; Diploma courses: Rs 15,000

Last Date to Apply: October 6

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/JKTS3