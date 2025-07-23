Begin typing your search...

    The annual family income of the applicants must not exceed Rs 8,00,000.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 July 2025 8:54 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-07-23 04:44:27  )
    DT Next Campus: Applications open for Infosys Foundation STEM Stars Programme; here is how you can apply
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: An initiative of Infosys Foundation to support female students in India who aspire to pursue undergraduate degrees in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) disciplines.

    Eligibility: The applicants must be female students from India. They should have completed their Class 12 examinations. The annual family income of the applicants must not exceed Rs 8,00,000.

    Prizes & Rewards: The selected candidates will receive a scholarship of up to Rs 1,00,000 per annum, covering actual expenses, for the duration of the course.

    Last Date to Apply: September 15

    Application mode: Online applications only

