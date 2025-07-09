Begin typing your search...
DT Next campus: Applications open for Infosys Foundation STEM Stars Programme; here is how you can apply
CHENNAI: An initiative of Infosys Foundation to support female students in India who aspire to pursue undergraduate degrees in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) disciplines.
Eligibility:The applicants must be female students from India. They should have successfully completed their Class 12 examinations. The annual family income of the applicants must not exceed Rs 8,00,000.
Prizes & Rewards: The selected candidates will receive a scholarship of up to Rs1,00,000 per annum, covering actual expenses, for the duration of the course.
Last Date to Apply: September 15
Application mode: Online applications only
