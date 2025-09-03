DT Next Campus: Applications open for Infosys Foundation STEM Stars

CHENNAI: An initiative of Infosys Foundation to support female students in India who aspire to pursue undergraduate degrees in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) disciplines.

Eligibility: The applicants must be female students from India. They should have successfully completed their Class 12 examinations. Female students intending to pursue engineering and medical courses in government colleges not listed in the NIRF rankings are also eligible to apply. The annual family income of the applicants must not exceed Rs 8,00,000.

Prizes & Rewards: The selected candidates will receive a scholarship of up to Rs 1,00,000 per annum, covering actual expenses, for the duration of the course.

Last Date to Apply: September 15

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/ISTS3