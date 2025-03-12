DT Next Campus: Applications open for IDRBT Summer Internship Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: IDRBT SummerInternship Programme (ISIP) 2025 is provided by the Institute for Developmentand Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT). The internship offers graduate and postgraduate students an opportunity to carry out projects in the technological field.

Eligibility: Application is open to students enrolled in recognised post-graduate technology/management programs or four-year engineering degree course in reputed Indian institutions. Only those in their penultimate year of studies are eligible.

Prizes & Rewards: A monthly stipend of Rs12,500.

Last Date to Apply: April 15

Application mode: Email: isip@idrbt.ac.in

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/IDSI1