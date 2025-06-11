DT Next campus: Applications open for IDFC First Bank MBAprogramme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship is a need-based scholarship programme run by IDFC FIRST Bank to financially support students with a family income of less than Rs 6 lakh per annum.

Eligibility: Indian students enrolled in the first year of a 2-year full-time MBA program for the class of 2027 at selected educational institutions may apply for this scholarship. Applicant's gross annual family income should be less than or equal to INR 6 lakh. Applicants must have a valid mobile number linked to their Aadhaar number.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 2 lakh for 2 years of MBA studies (Rs 1 lakh/year)

Last Date to Apply: June 30

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/IFBMS6