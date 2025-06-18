Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Jun 2025 9:22 AM IST
    DT Next campus: Applications open for IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship ; here is how you can apply
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship is a need-based scholarship program run by IDFC FIRST Bank to financially support students with a family income of less than Rs 6 lakh per annum.

    Eligibility: Indian students enrolled in the first year of a 2-year full-time MBA programme for the class of 2027 at selected educational institutions may apply for this scholarship

    Prizes & Rewards: Rs 2 lakh for 2 years of MBA studies (Rs 1 lakh/year)

    Last Date to Apply: June 30

    Application mode: Online applications only

