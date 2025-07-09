Begin typing your search...

    DT Next campus: Applications open for IDFC FIRST Bank MBA 2025-27; here is how you can apply

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 July 2025 10:19 AM IST
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: It is a need-based scholarship programme run by IDFC FIRST Bank to financially support students with a family income of less than Rs 6 lakh per annum.

    Eligibility: Indian students enrolled in the first year of a 2-year full-time MBA program for the class of 2027 at selected educational institutions may apply for this scholarship.

    Prizes & Rewards: Rs 2 lakh for 2 years of MBA studies (Rs 1 lakh/year)

    Last Date to Apply: July 20

    Application mode: Online applications only

