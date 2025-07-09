Begin typing your search...

    A valid test score in CAT, XAT, NMAT, MAT, GMAT, or other competitive entrance examinations is preferred but not mandatory.

    9 July 2025
    DT Next campus: Applications open for HSB Scholarship-cum-Admission Seat Programme; here is how you can apply
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Applications are invited from bachelor’s degree holders for the Hari Shankar Singhania School of Business Scholarship-cum- Admission Seat Programme for the academic year 2025-26.

    Eligibility:Students who wish to pursue a 2-year residential MBA in Product Management, AI Business Analytics and Entrepreneurship & Organisational Foresight at HSB. A valid test score in CAT, XAT, NMAT, MAT, GMAT, or other competitive entrance examinations is preferred but not mandatory.

    Prizes & Rewards: Up to 100% tuition fee waiver for the entire course duration

    Last Date to Apply: July 14

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/HSSB1

