DT Next campus: Applications open for HOPE Engineering Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Schaeffler India invites scholarship applications from 1st-year women engineering students, and preference will be given to students with disabilities.

Eligibility: Women students pursuing 1st year core engineering branches such as automobile, mechanical, mechatronics, electrical and electronics, electronics and communication, production, instrumentation, computer science engineering, and information technology at any UGC or state-recognised college. Applicants must have scored over 60% in Class 12 (Science) (40% marks for PwD) in the academic year 2024–25, with an annual family income of less than Rs 5 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 50,000 per year for four years

Last Date to Apply: July 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SIHE16