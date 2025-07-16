Begin typing your search...

    DT Next campus: Applications open for HOPE Engineering by Schaeffler India

    Women students enrolled in the first year of an engineering programme at any UGC- or state-recognised college across India.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 July 2025 8:24 AM IST
    DT Next campus: Applications open for HOPE Engineering by Schaeffler India
    X

    Representative Image (DT Next)

    CHENNAI: Schaeffler India invites applications from 1st-year women engineering students, preferably those with disabilities.

    Eligibility: Women students enrolled in the first year of an engineering programme at any UGC- or state-recognised college across India. Preference will be given to students pursuing core engineering branches such as automobile, mechanical, mechatronics, electrical and electronics, electronics and communication, production, instrumentation, computer science engineering, and information technology.

    Prizes & Rewards: Rs 50,000 per year for four years

    Last Date to Apply: July 30

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SIHE16

    Scholarship Programmescholarship scheme
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X