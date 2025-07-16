DT Next campus: Applications open for HOPE Engineering by Schaeffler India

CHENNAI: Schaeffler India invites applications from 1st-year women engineering students, preferably those with disabilities.

Eligibility: Women students enrolled in the first year of an engineering programme at any UGC- or state-recognised college across India. Preference will be given to students pursuing core engineering branches such as automobile, mechanical, mechatronics, electrical and electronics, electronics and communication, production, instrumentation, computer science engineering, and information technology.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 50,000 per year for four years

Last Date to Apply: July 30

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SIHE16