Begin typing your search...

    Applications open for Gururayaru Foundation Scholarship 2025; here is how you can apply

    It’s open to Indian citizens below 22 years old. Applicants must have secured admission for 2025-26 in a recognised institution.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 May 2025 8:39 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-05-28 03:13:16  )
    Applications open for Gururayaru Foundation Scholarship 2025; here is how you can apply
    X

    Representative Image (DT Next)

    CHENNAI: It provides 26 scholarships to Indian students pursuing UG in recognised institutions.

    Eligibility: It’s open to Indian citizens below 22 years old. Applicants must have secured admission for 2025-26 in a recognised institution. The annual family income should not exceed Rs 6,00,000.

    Prizes & Rewards: Full scholarships towards the tuition fee.

    Last Date to Apply: June 30

    Application mode: Online and offline applications

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtte/GRFS1

    Scholarship Programme
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X