Begin typing your search...
Applications open for Gururayaru Foundation Scholarship 2025; here is how you can apply
It’s open to Indian citizens below 22 years old. Applicants must have secured admission for 2025-26 in a recognised institution.
CHENNAI: It provides 26 scholarships to Indian students pursuing UG in recognised institutions.
Eligibility: It’s open to Indian citizens below 22 years old. Applicants must have secured admission for 2025-26 in a recognised institution. The annual family income should not exceed Rs 6,00,000.
Prizes & Rewards: Full scholarships towards the tuition fee.
Last Date to Apply: June 30
Application mode: Online and offline applications
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtte/GRFS1
Next Story