DT Next Campus| Applications open for GSK Scholars Programme; here is how you can apply
CHENNAI: GSK Scholars Programme 2025-26 aims to support deserving students from economically underserved backgrounds, who are pursuing first-year MBBS studies from government colleges in India.
Eligibility: Indian nationals and students enrolled in the first year of MBBS with at least 65% marks in Class 12 can apply.
Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 1,00,000 per year
Last Date to Apply: January 11
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/GSKP6
