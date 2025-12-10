DT Next Campus| Applications open for GSK Scholars Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: GSK Scholars Programme 2025-26 aims to support deserving students from economically underserved backgrounds, who are pursuing first-year MBBS studies from government colleges in India.

Eligibility: Indian nationals and students enrolled in the first year of MBBS with at least 65% marks in Class 12 can apply.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 1,00,000 per year

Last Date to Apply: January 11

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/GSKP6