DT Next campus: Applications open for Global Scholar Challenge – Powered by TOEFL (3rd Edition); here is how you can apply

    Open to Indian students currently enrolled in Classes 11 and 12 or equivalent in any recognised school across India. Applicants must be Indian nationals and must not have taken the TOEFL test before.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Jun 2025 9:24 AM IST
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The Global Scholar Challenge – Powered by TOEFL (3rd Edition) is an online quiz for Indian students aspiring to study abroad, testing their knowledge on global education, English proficiency, and study abroad readiness.

    Eligibility: Open to Indian students currently enrolled in Classes 11 and 12 or equivalent in any recognised school across India. Applicants must be Indian nationals and must not have taken the TOEFL test before.

    Prizes & Rewards: Prize worth Rs 1,30,000

    Last Date to Apply: August 20

    Application mode: Online applications only

