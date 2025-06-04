Begin typing your search...

    DT Next campus: Applications open for Foundation for Academic Excellence and Access scholarship; here is how you can apply

    Application is open to students who have passed Class 12 or enrolled in the first-year undergraduate courses in recognised Indian institutions pursuing Arts, Commerce, Science, Medicine, Engineering, or other technical or professional disciplines.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 Jun 2025 8:51 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-06-04 03:22:20  )
    DT Next campus: Applications open for Foundation for Academic Excellence and Access scholarship; here is how you can apply
    X
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: FAEA Scholarship 2025-26 is offered by the Foundation for Academic Excellence and Access (FAEA) to students who have passed Class 12 or are pursuing a first-year undergraduate degree in Arts, Commerce, Science, Engineering, or other technical and professional fields from any Indian institution.

    Eligibility: Application is open to students who have passed Class 12 or enrolled in the first-year undergraduate courses in recognised Indian institutions pursuing Arts, Commerce, Science, Medicine, Engineering, or other technical or professional disciplines. Applicants must belong to a socially and economically disadvantaged community, such as the SC, ST, OBC, or BPL.

    Prizes & Rewards: Tuition fee, hostel and mess charges, maintenance and other allowances.

    Last Date to Apply: June 30

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/FAEA2

    ScholarshipScholarship ProgrammeApplications
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X