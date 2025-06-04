DT Next campus: Applications open for Foundation for Academic Excellence and Access scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: FAEA Scholarship 2025-26 is offered by the Foundation for Academic Excellence and Access (FAEA) to students who have passed Class 12 or are pursuing a first-year undergraduate degree in Arts, Commerce, Science, Engineering, or other technical and professional fields from any Indian institution.

Eligibility: Application is open to students who have passed Class 12 or enrolled in the first-year undergraduate courses in recognised Indian institutions pursuing Arts, Commerce, Science, Medicine, Engineering, or other technical or professional disciplines. Applicants must belong to a socially and economically disadvantaged community, such as the SC, ST, OBC, or BPL.

Prizes & Rewards: Tuition fee, hostel and mess charges, maintenance and other allowances.

Last Date to Apply: June 30

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/FAEA2