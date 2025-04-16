Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 April 2025 9:34 AM IST
    DT Next campus: Applications open for Education Future International Scholarship 2025; here is how you can apply
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Education Future International Scholarship 2025 is offered by the Education Future organisation to meritorious Indian students who are pursuing studies overseas in any of the top universities globally.

    Eligibility: Application is open to Indian nationals with a valid passport. Applicants must be pursuing an undergraduate/postgraduate course overseas in a recognised institution outside India. They must have secured a minimum of 60% marks in Class 10 and 12, and be able to prove the absence of any means for education funding.

    Prizes & Rewards: A scholarship ranging between Rs 2 to Rs 10 lakh.

    Last Date to Apply: Round The Year

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/EFIS5

    ScholarshipIndian students
    DTNEXT Bureau

