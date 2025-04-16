Begin typing your search...
DT Next campus: Applications open for Education Future International Scholarship 2025; here is how you can apply
Application is open to Indian nationals with a valid passport. Applicants must be pursuing an undergraduate/postgraduate course overseas in a recognised institution outside India.
CHENNAI: Education Future International Scholarship 2025 is offered by the Education Future organisation to meritorious Indian students who are pursuing studies overseas in any of the top universities globally.
Eligibility: Application is open to Indian nationals with a valid passport. Applicants must be pursuing an undergraduate/postgraduate course overseas in a recognised institution outside India. They must have secured a minimum of 60% marks in Class 10 and 12, and be able to prove the absence of any means for education funding.
Prizes & Rewards: A scholarship ranging between Rs 2 to Rs 10 lakh.
Last Date to Apply: Round The Year
Application mode: Online applications only
