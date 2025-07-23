DT Next Campus: Applications open for Corteva Agriscience Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: An initiative of Corteva Agriscience Seeds Pvt Ltd., this program aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, or doctoral studies in the field of agriculture and related disciplines.

Eligibility: Female students in postgraduate (MBA/M.Sc/M.Tech.), doctoral, or undergraduate courses in government colleges. The applicant's annual family income must be Rs 6,00,000 or less. Students from across India can apply

Prizes & Rewards: For UG students Rs 25,000 and for PG students Rs 35,000

Last Date to Apply: August 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/CASP5