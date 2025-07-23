Begin typing your search...

    DT Next Campus: Applications open for Corteva Agriscience Programme; here is how you can apply

    The applicant's annual family income must be Rs 6,00,000 or less. Students from across India can apply

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 July 2025 8:49 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-07-23 04:44:49  )
    DT Next Campus: Applications open for Corteva Agriscience Programme; here is how you can apply
    X
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: An initiative of Corteva Agriscience Seeds Pvt Ltd., this program aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, or doctoral studies in the field of agriculture and related disciplines.

    Eligibility: Female students in postgraduate (MBA/M.Sc/M.Tech.), doctoral, or undergraduate courses in government colleges. The applicant's annual family income must be Rs 6,00,000 or less. Students from across India can apply

    Prizes & Rewards: For UG students Rs 25,000 and for PG students Rs 35,000

    Last Date to Apply: August 31

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/CASP5

    Scholarship
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X