DT Next campus: Applications open for Bharti Airtel Programme

CHENNAI: Launched in 2024, the Bharti Airtel Scholarship Programme, an initiative of Bharti Airtel Foundation, aims to support deserving students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, especially girl students, to become future technology leaders.

Eligibility: Confirmed admission in the first year (academic year 2025-2026) of the undergraduate/5 year integrated courses in fields of electronics & communication, telecom, information technology, computer sciences, data sciences, aerospace and emerging technologies (AI, IoT, AR/VR, machine learning, robotics) at the top 50 NIRF ranked engineering universities/institutes. Must be a citizen and resident of India. Parents/guardians' annual income should not exceed Rs 8.5 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: 100% of annual fees as per the course fee structure of the respective university/institute will be covered. The hostel and mess fees shall be given to all eligible students.

Last Date to Apply: July 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/BHRSP2