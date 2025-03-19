Begin typing your search...
DT Next Campus: Applications open for Alstom India for Phase-III, here is how you can apply
Students studying in any year of ITI/Diploma, general graduation, or professional graduation in STEM courses for FY 2024-25 can apply.
CHENNAI: Alstom India is offering this scholarship with an aim to provide financial support to students across India to help them pursue their higher education and prevent them from dropping out.
Eligibility: Students studying in any year of ITI/Diploma, general graduation, or professional graduation in STEM courses for FY 2024-25 can apply. The scholarship is open to students studying in locations such as Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Madhepura (Bihar), Sri City (Andhra Pradesh), or Vadodara (Gujarat) at specified colleges.
Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 75,000 (one-time)
Last Date to Apply: May 4, 2025
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/AISDG8
Next Story