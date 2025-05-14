Begin typing your search...

    The Ahimsa Fellowship 2025 is an 8-month full-time opportunity for graduates designed to create a network of effective animal protection leaders. This programme trains fellows to collaborate with government bodies in India to enforce animal protection laws, supporting efforts through agencies like Animal Welfare Boards and monitoring committees.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 May 2025 8:12 AM IST
    DT Next campus: Applications open for Ahimsa Fellowship scholarship; here is how you can apply
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The Ahimsa Fellowship 2025 is an 8-month full-time opportunity for graduates designed to create a network of effective animal protection leaders. This programme trains fellows to collaborate with government bodies in India to enforce animal protection laws, supporting efforts through agencies like Animal Welfare Boards and monitoring committees.

    Eligibility: The application is open to Indian citizens between 21 and 39 years as of 31 December 2025. Applicants must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline and possess good communication skills in English and regional languages. They must be available to attend the 8 month duration of the fellowship programme.

    Prizes & Rewards: A monthly stipend of up to Rs 20,000 and other benefits.

    Last Date to Apply: June 29

    Application mode: Online applications only

