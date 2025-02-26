Begin typing your search...
DT Next Campus | Application open for 'Vahani Scholarship for 2025-26' ; here is how you can apply
This scholarship aims to support students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds in India to pursue their higher education.
CHENNAI: The Vahani Group offers the Vahani Scholarship for 2025-26 to Class 12 students. This scholarship aims to support students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds in India to pursue their higher education.
Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens currently studying in Class 12 and appearing for the final board examination next year. Applicants must have secured at least 85% marks in Class 10. The applicants annual family income must be less than Rs 3,00,000 from all sources.
Prizes & Rewards: Full tuition fees, stipend, and other benefits.
Last Date to Apply: December 1
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/VAHS1
Next Story