DT Next Campus | Application open for 'Nehru Fellowship in Politics and Elections' scholarship; here is how you can apply

Application open for 'Nehru Fellowship in Politics and Elections' scholarship; here is how you can apply
CHENNAI: The Nehru Fellowship in Politics and Elections 2025, offered by Inclusive Minds to graduate students, provides hands-on experience in Political Consulting and Campaigns including Policy Research, Political Strategy, and Communications alongside offering world- class education in the UK.
Eligibility: Applicants must be Indian citizens with a strong hunger and desire to excel beyond expectations. They must demonstrate extreme ownership of their work and be adaptable to a dynamic work environment.
Prizes & Rewards: A stipend of Rs 75,000 per month.
Last Date to Apply: March 30
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/NFPE1
