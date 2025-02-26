Begin typing your search...

    DT Next Campus | Application open for 'Nehru Fellowship in Politics and Elections' scholarship; here is how you can apply

    Applicants must be Indian citizens with a strong hunger and desire to excel beyond expectations. They must demonstrate extreme ownership of their work and be adaptable to a dynamic work environment.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 Feb 2025 5:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-02-26 03:51:44  )
    DT Next Campus | Application open for Nehru Fellowship in Politics and Elections scholarship; here is how you can apply
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The Nehru Fellowship in Politics and Elections 2025, offered by Inclusive Minds to graduate students, provides hands-on experience in Political Consulting and Campaigns including Policy Research, Political Strategy, and Communications alongside offering world- class education in the UK.

    Eligibility: Applicants must be Indian citizens with a strong hunger and desire to excel beyond expectations. They must demonstrate extreme ownership of their work and be adaptable to a dynamic work environment.

    Prizes & Rewards: A stipend of Rs 75,000 per month.

    Last Date to Apply: March 30

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/NFPE1

    Scholarshippolitics
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X