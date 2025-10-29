DT Next Campus: AM Jain College hosts Tamil edu conference

CHENNAI: Agurchand Manmull Jain College, in collaboration with the Tamil Development Board, University of Madras, and Sandhya Publications, has organised an international conference on ‘Multidisciplinary Tamil Education and Scientific Development’.

The conference aimed to promote the integration of insights from advanced science and technology fields, including Artificial Intelligence, into Tamil education.

The event was addressed by over 25 eminent Tamil scholars from around the world. It has highlighted how multidisciplinary scholars passionate about Tamil have incorporated the language into diverse fields, with the ultimate goal of laying a foundation for the future growth of Tamil and its people.

The conference was inaugurated by Kalaimamani Kaviperarasu Vairamuthu, renowned lyricist and poet. Govi Chezhiaan, Minister for Higher Education, was the chief guest at the Valedictory Session.