DT Next Campus: AM Jain College honours Velu Aasaan

CHENNAI: Agurchand Manmull Jain College honoured Velu Aasaan, recognising his extraordinary work in keeping the traditional art of Parai Isai alive. The Government of India recently announced the Padma Shri Award to Velu Asaan, which will be bestowed on him in April 2025 by the President of India.

The School of Media Studies, AM Jain College, also organised an interactive session titled “Communication Through Performing Parai Oli -- 25” with Velu Aasaan. The event provided a unique platform for students and faculty to engage with the legendary artist and gain insights into Tamil Nadu’s rich folk traditions.

Addressing the students, Velu Aasaan said, “While contemporary discourse often confines visual communication to the realms of graphics, photography, and animation, we must remember that the foundation of visual expression lies in the performing arts. Parai, with its ancient fusion of dance and music, serves as a potent reminder. It demonstrates that visual communication transcends static imagery, embodying a dynamic language capable of conveying complex ideas, bridging societal divides, and reaching audiences across all sectors. Parai's enduring power proves that the performing arts are not relics of the past, but vital tools for communication in any era.”

Udhan Kumar Chordia, Secretary, AM Jain College, said, “Our college has always been a champion of cultural expression. It is with great pride that we honour Velu Aasaan for his dedication to Parai Isai.”